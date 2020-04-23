Arsenal gets a boost as Upamecano reveals the condition for him joining a new club

Fresh reports in France via L’Equipe have handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign Dayot Upamecano after the player’s preference is revealed.

Upamecano is one of Arsenal’s major target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender has been in outstanding form for the past two seasons and Arsenal made a move for him in the summer. However, the Gunners failed to sign him at the time as he wanted to continue his development at RB Leipzig.

The defender will have just a season left on his deal at the end of this campaign and he could look to move away, but there is a condition.

Reports have linked him with a move to other top teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid, but he won’t just join any team.

The report in L’Equipe claims that the Frenchman would only join a team that is at the top of the European pyramid and that can guarantee him playing time.

Barcelona and Real Madrid already have established starters, and that leaves Arsenal as the only team that can guarantee him a starting spot.

Mikel Arteta will hope that he makes the move to the Emirates, however, the big question has to be, does Upamecano consider Arsenal one of those teams at the top of the European pyramid?