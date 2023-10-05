Arsenal gets a boost as Wolves star is willing to move to the Emirates

Arsenal has received a boost in their ongoing pursuit of Pedro Neto, with a new report suggesting that the Portuguese star would be willing to make a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal has been tracking Neto for several seasons, but the player has been hindered by injuries in the past, potentially delaying any potential transfer to the club. Nevertheless, Neto has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers and has made a strong start to the current season.

This impressive form has reignited Arsenal’s interest in the player, and according to a report from Football Insider, Neto is open to a move to a big club like Arsenal. He is eager to challenge for titles and would welcome the interest from Arsenal in securing his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto is one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League now and will certainly impress on our books.

Because of his dazzling start to this term, there will be several clubs interested in a move for him and we will have to be very convincing to win the race for his signature.

At the moment, we have some of the finest wingers in England in our squad, which means Neto may struggle to get game time if he makes the move to London.

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…