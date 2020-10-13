Arsenal gets a boost following latest update on Man City star man

Arsenal has been handed a boost as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Gunners are looking to continue their fine start to the season that has seen them win three of four league games so far.

They have also progressed in the Carabao Cup to the quarter-finals after they beat Liverpool in the last round.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost their only league game this season to Liverpool, who won the competition last season, their next test comes against a Manchester City side that many believe will win the league this season.

The Citizens have made a poor start to the campaign already and Arsenal will be hoping that they will add to their misery, and they have been boosted by the fitness update coming from City about Kevin De Bruyne.

The Sun reports that the former Chelsea midfielder is on his way back to Manchester City after injury denied him the chance to feature for Belgium in their next international game against Iceland.

De Bruyne has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and he is an important part of City.

If he misses the game against Arsenal, then the Gunners will have one less important player to worry about and it could swing the match in their favour.