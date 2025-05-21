Arsenal gets a boost in bid to beat European giants to midfielder

Xavi Simons is expected to be one of the standout names in the upcoming transfer window, with the Dutch midfielder seemingly on the verge of another move. Currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, Simons is reportedly eager to take on a fresh challenge after a mixed campaign in the Bundesliga.

Despite his young age, Simons has already attracted attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs. Arsenal are among those with a long-standing interest, having tracked his development over several seasons. The Gunners are expected to reinforce their squad this summer with multiple signings and see Simons as a valuable addition to their midfield.

Arsenal Could Step In as Rivals Prioritise Other Targets

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also known admirers of the midfielder. Simons spent a significant part of his youth career at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and has previously expressed a desire to return to the Catalan giants. That connection has led many to believe that Barcelona would be his most likely destination should he leave PSG permanently.

However, according to Caught Offside, Barcelona are currently focused on other targets and is not actively pursuing Simons at this time. The report adds that Bayern Munich are also directing its efforts elsewhere, with its interest now concentrated on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

With two of his primary suitors shifting focus, the path appears to have opened for Arsenal to step up their interest and potentially secure a deal for Simons. Given his creative prowess and versatility in the attacking midfield role, the Dutchman could offer Mikel Arteta additional tactical flexibility as the Gunners look to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

🚨 @FabrizioRomano on Xavi Simons: ✅ Has told Leipzig he wants to leave

✅ Open to Premier League Full details 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EHZxhz5wuP — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 20, 2025

Simons a Natural Fit for Arsenal’s Ambitions

Xavi Simons is widely regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders available on the market. His technical ability, combined with an eye for goal and a sharp passing range, would make him a strong fit in Arsenal’s system.

Should the North London club act decisively, they may finally succeed in bringing in a player they have admired for years. With Barcelona and Bayern Munich currently prioritising other signings, the opportunity is now there for Arsenal to make a significant statement in the transfer market.

