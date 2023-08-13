Arsenal gets a boost in Kudus pursuit as new update emerges

Arsenal’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus has received a positive turn in the current transfer window. The Ghanaian midfielder, who has been in outstanding form for Ajax, has been a target for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brighton.

Reports had indicated that Brighton was making significant progress in their attempt to secure his signature, which put Arsenal and Chelsea at a disadvantage in the race to sign him.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared on Twitter that Kudus has not reached an agreement with any club, contrary to previous reports. This development implies that the door is still open for all the interested teams, including Arsenal, to potentially bring him into their squad.

As the situation evolves, the competition for Mohammed Kudus’s signature remains open, offering Arsenal renewed hope in their pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus has been one of the sought-after players in this transfer window and will do a good job for us if we add him to our squad this summer.

This update hands us confidence, but we probably need to sell some players before adding anyone to the squad.

Kudus will bring some excitement to our squad, but the Ghanaian will struggle to even get on the bench if he joins us now, with all the other midfielders in the group.