Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to keep Odegaard at the Emirates

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep Martin Odegaard beyond this season.

The Norwegian has been a revelation since he moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window.

He had struggled for game time at Real Madrid, but the Spanish side still believes that he is a big part of their future.

Arsenal has enjoyed his presence in their midfield and they would want to keep him at the Emirates beyond this campaign.

However, reports claim that Madrid will not even consider selling him to them no matter what happens.

His form has also raised the possibility of him being kept by the Spanish side and given greater responsibilities next season.

Football Insider’s latest update on his future is positive for the Gunners as they claim Arsenal can have him for another campaign if Zinedine Zidane remains the manager of Los Merengues.

The Frenchman isn’t a fan of the midfielder and the report says he would happily sanction his permanent or temporary transfer.

Zidane is under pressure at the Bernabeu and his departure will change the outlook of things on the midfielder’s future because he is a player that Florentino Perez wants to see shine for the club.