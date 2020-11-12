Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to land Hungarian star following latest admission

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have been tracking the midfielder for some time now and they are one team that has a real chance of signing him.

The 20-year-old has been proving his worth with the Austrian side in the last two seasons and he has already scored four goals in five Champions League games this season.

Arsenal has axed Mesut Ozil from their first team after the German lost his creative touch.

The team is still in need of a creative midfielder and they wanted to sign Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window.

They didn’t succeed and he remains a target, however, Szoboszlai represents a cheaper alternative to the Frenchman.

Salzburg’s sister club is RB Leipzig, and the Germans usually get players from the Austrians when they have become top stars.

Because of that relationship, there have been talks that Szoboszlai would make the move to Germany, but his agent has now denied that.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has no agreement with Leipzig or any other club, except of course his current club Red Bull Salzburg,” Matyas Esterhaz told Hungarian outlet Index as quoted by Mirror Football.

This development gives Arsenal the chance to land him when the transfer window reopens.