Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign a PSG star

Arsenal has received a boost in their bid to add Xavi Simons to their squad at the end of this season.

The creative Dutchman caught the Gunners’ attention last season while playing for PSV. He returned to PSG in the summer and was loaned out to RB Leipzig, where he became a top performer. Although the German club wishes to keep him, Simons is set to return to PSG in the summer, where he does not have a long-term future.

Luis Enrique is not a fan of Simons, and PSG plans to sell him permanently when he returns to France. Simons also does not want to stay in Paris, and a report on Sport Witness claims that the mutual desire to part ways is a boost for Arsenal.

The Gunners can take advantage of this situation to add another creative midfielder to their impressive squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons has been a fine player for PSV and Leipzig over the last two seasons, and we expect the midfielder to continue performing well if he joins us.

However, playing in the Premier League is much tougher than the Bundesliga and the Dutch top flight, so he might need more time to perform well for us.

