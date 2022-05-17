Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign Bundesliga defender

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, as the Swiss defender continues to ignore a contract extension offer from the Germans.

He has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now, and Mikel Arteta can still move for him at the end of this season.

Considering that he plays for the arguably the second biggest club in Germany, it didn’t seem like it would be an easy operation.

However, the defender has decided he wants to leave the Bundesliga side.

Speaking on his future, its sports director Sebastian Kehl admits the defender has said he would not sign a contract extension.

He tells the Funke media group via Sky Germany: “Manuel has a contract until 2023, does not want to extend it, and there is currently nothing new.

“We are in close contact with him and his advisor and are waiting to see what happens now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Akanji is one of the finest defenders in Germany, and he would bring undoubted qualities to our squad.

The Swiss defender has proven over the last few seasons that he has the quality to thrive in a top league.

He has other clubs competing for his signature, and that means we should be ready to make him a really good offer.