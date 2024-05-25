Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign Crystal Palace star

Arsenal has followed Marc Guehi over the last few months and might finally sign the defender this summer.

Guehi has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

The Crystal Palace star has shown that he can perform against the biggest clubs in the Premier League and has also earned a place in the England national team.

Mikel Arteta plans to improve his squad further in the next transfer window as they try to topple Manchester City.

Guehi is one of the defenders on their radar, and the Gunners have been handed a boost in their pursuit of his signature.

A report in The Sun reveals that Guehi could be allowed to leave Palace this summer because the Eagles are closing in on a replacement for the defender.

The report claims they will sign Real Betis’ Chadi Riad as his replacement, so they will be prepared to sell Guehi for a good fee this summer.

Guehi has been one of the Premier League’s finest defenders and is still just 23, making him a good profile to add to our group.

He will not come cheap, but we have shown in the past that we are not afraid to spend money on good targets.

