Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign Salzburg star

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign RB Salzburg attacker, Karim Adeyemi.
The German has been a revelation for his present club domestically and in Europe.
His fine performances in the Champions League this season attracted the attention of top clubs.
Arsenal will need to sign some attackers in the summer, and he is on their wishlist.
They had not been favourites to sign him with the 20-year-old initially expected to join Borussia Dortmund.
The German club has been one of the more reliable destinations for top players that want to reach their full potential.
Adeyemi was expected to move there to continue his development, but there is hope for Arsenal now.
Sky Sports Germany via The Sun claims Dortmund is reluctant to meet Salzburg’s asking price for his signature.
It claims the Austrians want €40m, but their German counterparts believe he is not worth that much money.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to sign attackers and this standoff might be a great chance for us to move for Adeyemi.
€40m seems too much for a young player, but the transfer value of top talents is usually inflated.
If we don’t pay that fee, another suitor could easily do so.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should Splash the cash on him so we can have him and lacazette and/or balogun if he does’nt need another loan.there must be competition for places.
His current transfer market value is 35m euros , so that’s a great deal ,Arsenal should get deal done asap. Karim Adeyemi is left footed striker, with the ability to play as a winger on both sides (right or left).In 34 matches played across all competitions this season, he has 19 goals and 4 assists. That includes 7 champions league games, in which he scored 3 goals and 2 assists. While playing 3 international matches for his country, Germany and scoring 1 goal. Great long term investment, who is only 20yrs.old with tremendous skills set and experience. Arsenal should buy both Karim Adeyemi and Darwin Nunez.
That’s gonna be a lot of money but i hope they get greedy and beat pool to nunez’s signing.