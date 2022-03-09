Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign Salzburg star

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign RB Salzburg attacker, Karim Adeyemi.

The German has been a revelation for his present club domestically and in Europe.

His fine performances in the Champions League this season attracted the attention of top clubs.

Arsenal will need to sign some attackers in the summer, and he is on their wishlist.

They had not been favourites to sign him with the 20-year-old initially expected to join Borussia Dortmund.

The German club has been one of the more reliable destinations for top players that want to reach their full potential.

Adeyemi was expected to move there to continue his development, but there is hope for Arsenal now.

Sky Sports Germany via The Sun claims Dortmund is reluctant to meet Salzburg’s asking price for his signature.

It claims the Austrians want €40m, but their German counterparts believe he is not worth that much money.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to sign attackers and this standoff might be a great chance for us to move for Adeyemi.

€40m seems too much for a young player, but the transfer value of top talents is usually inflated.

If we don’t pay that fee, another suitor could easily do so.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s not as happy as usual after Watford win