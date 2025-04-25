Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to sign Spanish goalie

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to reignite their interest in Joan Garcia, with the club viewing the Spanish goalkeeper as a prime target for the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners had shown a desire to sign Garcia last summer but were unable to complete a deal at that time. Now, with a new opportunity emerging, they are ready to make another approach for the Espanyol shot-stopper.

Garcia has enjoyed a strong season in Spain and is widely regarded as one of the standout performers in his position. His consistent form has caught the attention of several clubs, and he is believed to be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium should the chance arise. Arsenal are in the market for a reliable second-choice goalkeeper, with current loanee Neto expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of the campaign. Garcia is viewed as an ideal candidate to fill that role, offering both quality and long-term potential.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for his signature, with the Spanish giants also seeking depth in the goalkeeping department. They view Garcia as a credible option to provide competition in their squad and are considering a move of their own. This competition could have complicated matters for Arsenal, but they appear to have received a timely boost in their efforts.

As reported by Mirror Football, Espanyol have now become more receptive to the idea of parting ways with Garcia and are even believed to be actively preparing for his departure. The report indicates that the Spanish club are already looking for his replacement, signalling their readiness to negotiate a deal. This shift in stance means Arsenal may now be able to secure Garcia’s services for less than his release clause, which had previously been a stumbling block in talks.

Garcia’s continued strong performances suggest he is ready to take the next step in his career, and this summer could provide the perfect moment for Arsenal to finally bring him to North London. With Espanyol’s position softening and the player keen on the move, the conditions are aligning in favour of the Gunners completing this long-anticipated transfer.