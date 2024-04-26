Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to tie down key man to a new deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep one of their key players at the club.

As the Gunners make progress every season, they know other clubs will target their players, and one key to consistent success is keeping their key men.

One player in that category at the moment is Gabriel Magalhaes, who has formed a rock-solid defensive partnership with William Saliba at the Emirates.

The Brazilian and his French partner make it difficult for opponents to score against the Gunners, and they are a big reason Mikel Arteta’s side has kept so many clean sheets this campaign.

Arsenal is eager to keep both players, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, they have held preliminary talks over extending Gabriel’s contract.

The talks were positive, and he is expected to sign a new deal with the club in the coming months.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many clubs wish they have a warrior like Gabriel in their defence and the defender is an indispensable player in our group.

Despite facing competition from Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior, we expect him to keep playing next to Saliba for a long time as long as he is fit.

