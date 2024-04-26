Arsenal gets a boost in their bid to tie down key man to a new deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep one of their key players at the club.
As the Gunners make progress every season, they know other clubs will target their players, and one key to consistent success is keeping their key men.
One player in that category at the moment is Gabriel Magalhaes, who has formed a rock-solid defensive partnership with William Saliba at the Emirates.
The Brazilian and his French partner make it difficult for opponents to score against the Gunners, and they are a big reason Mikel Arteta’s side has kept so many clean sheets this campaign.
Arsenal is eager to keep both players, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, they have held preliminary talks over extending Gabriel’s contract.
The talks were positive, and he is expected to sign a new deal with the club in the coming months.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Many clubs wish they have a warrior like Gabriel in their defence and the defender is an indispensable player in our group.
Despite facing competition from Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior, we expect him to keep playing next to Saliba for a long time as long as he is fit.
I think Arsenal can do better to not wait up to the coming months. Before they compensate their top left sided centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. With a new contract exertion sonnets for him to sign it.
And I think if Arsenal does this. It wardoff some Epl big club sides, like Man Ut, Liverpool and Chelsea. Who may want to test his resolves by making a high lucrative offer to him to join any of them next summer transfer window. Not to talk of Real Madrid, Barcelona or PSG who could offer him similar think to join any of them.
And on a different insight topic unrelated to the above topic. Should the Eredivise top club side Feyenoord’s manager Arne Slot, takeover the reign as Liverpool manager next summer.
But would he try to have Liverpool to sign Santiago Gimanez from Feyenoord for his new Liverpool team? And as result get Arsenal denied the opportunity to sign Gimanez next summer if they want to sign him.
Just like Erik Ten Hag the current Man Utd manager made sure he had Man U signed the Argentine defender Martinez from Ajax the Dutch top club side that he last managed before he joined Man Utd. But subsequently stopped Arsenal from signing Martinez.