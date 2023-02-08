Arsenal gets a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona man

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Ansu Fati to their squad in the summer as the Gunners look to continue bolstering their group.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the finest clubs in the world this season and continues to prove they have what it takes to win the Premier League.

Having finished outside the top four since 2018, the Gunners want to remain in the Champions League places even after this term.

The Gunners remain one club that could be attractive when the transfer window reopens and they now want to add Fati to their squad.

The Spaniard plays for Barcelona and was originally seen as an heir to Lionel Messi, but he struggles to play now, which could be a clear sign the Catalans want to sell him.

A report on La Vanguardia says Arsenal could get their man because Bayern Munich has dropped out of the race for his signature, he also wants to start playing often and Barca’s financial problems mean he could leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati was one of the world’s best young players when he broke onto the scene at Barcelona and it is surprising that he has struggled to play in recent months.

The 20-year-old will do a good job for us, but he will not come cheap and has recently suffered some serious injuries.

