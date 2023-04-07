Arsenal gets a boost in their pursuit of Porto winger

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add FC Porto attacker Pepe to their squad at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for his present side in the last few seasons and a move to a bigger league is close.

Several clubs have an interest in his signature and Porto is bracing itself to sell him.

A recent report says they turned down an offer worth 50m euros and are holding out for 75m euros, which is his release clause.

However, A Bola via Sport Witness reveals they need to make sales of up to 50m euros to balance their books and one way to achieve that is to sell Pepe.

This means they might consider a smaller fee to allow him to leave them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe is an exciting attacker and might bring experience and top-level performances to our squad if he makes the move to the Emirates.

However, we cannot spend 75m euros on adding him to our group as that will be too expensive for a player with no Premier League experience.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids