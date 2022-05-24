Arsenal gets a boost in their pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ruben Neves as Wolves have begun planning for life without the midfielder.

The Gunners have long admired the Portugal international, and he keeps getting better with his performances in the league.

Mikel Arteta will continue his rebuild by adding new names to the squad at the Emirates this summer and Neves is on Arsenal’s wishlist.

The Sun claims Wolves are now prepared to allow the former FC Porto man to leave. To prepare for that eventuality, they have handed a new long-term deal to Morgan Gibbs-White.

The midfielder spent this season on loan at Sheffield United, and he impressed as the Blades nearly returned to the EPL.

Bruno Lage is now prepared to make the Englishman a key part of his plans, and that will make them accept a reasonable offer for Neves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in England, and he would be a great option for Arteta to have at his disposal.

However, the competition for his signature means we might have to be prepared to offer a good package to add him to our squad.

If we can speak to him and offer him a pivotal role in our team, we would probably sign him ahead of the other clubs chasing his signature.

