Arsenal gets a boost in their pursuit of Turkish midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökcü has received a positive development, boosting their chances of securing his services at the end of the season.

The Gunners have expressed their desire to strengthen their midfield and are committed to bringing in top talents to the Emirates.

Following Feyenoord’s league triumph, several teams have expressed interest in acquiring Kökcü for their squad in the upcoming season.

Arsenal aims to emerge as the preferred destination, and their hopes have been lifted by the news, as relayed by Sport Witness, that Benfica is struggling to meet Kökcü’s valuation of 40 million euros, effectively ruling them out of the race. This development provides a significant boost to Arsenal’s pursuit.

However, competition still remains as Liverpool is also vying to secure his signature and bolster their squad during the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kokcu will do well for us because he has spent time developing himself in the Netherlands.

He has also won a league crown, so he knows what it means to be involved in a title challenge, which will be very helpful to him at the Emirates.

However, Liverpool will be ready to spend as much money as us to land him, so we have our work cut out.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…