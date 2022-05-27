Arsenal gets a boost in their quest to sign Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to bring Serge Gnabry back to the club after it emerged that the German remains unwilling to sign a new Bayern Munich contract.

Gnabry has won all the club trophies he can win with Bayern, but they remain keen to keep him at the Allianz Arena.

They have made him a contract offer, but he wants improved terms and has told them how much he will accept.

However, a report on The Sun claims the Bavarians will not accept his demands and they are now willing to cash in on him.

His current deal runs out in 2023 and they are not going to allow him to leave them for free.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry is one player that got away from Arsenal after failing to get enough playing chances during his stint with the Gunners.

The club now has a second chance to sign him as a more refined player and we need to get him by all means.

Interestingly, we have plans to bolster our attack this summer, which makes it perfect that he would be available for transfer.

It remains unclear how much his demands are, but he is worth making one of our highest earners.

