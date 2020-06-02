Arsenal gets a boost over how many games may be moved to neutral grounds

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to play their remaining Premier League home games of the season at the Emirates Stadium as it emerges that not more than four league games would probably be moved.

Some Police departments had been worried that they might not be able to stop crowds gathering outside stadiums for certain games and they have asked for those games to be played on neutral grounds.

This came after the Premier League had considered playing the remaining games of the season on neutral venues.

However, according to Mail Sport, a new development has seen the top-flight official Bill Bush write to the 20 Premier League teams that not more than four matches might be played at neutral grounds, and they are prepared to move any games that have to be moved from its original venue.

He insisted that the decision is still being reviewed by two of the police forces that had previously asked for games within their jurisdiction to be moved.

‘Merseyside Police released a further statement on Friday that, in their view, the Premier League matches scheduled for their area were within their capacity to cover,’ Bush wrote as quoted by the Mail.

‘From further enquiries, I understand that the process of review continues at the other two local police forces which had previously requested fixtures be moved.

‘Of course, in the current circumstances, risks still remain and, as a fallback, we will continue to prepare for neutral venues for any match, in case they are needed, so that we can react swiftly to any withdrawal of a safety certificate.

‘However, it would appear that there is every possibility that the final list of matches proposed for movement to neutral venues for policing reasons will be reduced to a maximum of four, depending on the final decisions by Greater Manchester Police and Northumbria Police.’

‘It has always been the case that matters relating to safety certificates are for decision by the local licensing authority, advised by their local police force,’ he added, emphasising a point underlined by the Government last weekend.

‘Clubs have strong relationships built up over many years and we would expect local discussions to result in the vast majority remaining at home-team venues.’