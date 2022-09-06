Arsenal gets a fitness boost as key man set to return sooner than expected

Arsenal has been handed a fitness boost as Thomas Partey looks set to return from his latest injury.

The Ghanaian has become a key player for the Gunners, and his presence in the team helped them to make a winning start to the campaign.

He has missed their last few matches, and they lost their 100% winning start at Manchester United at the weekend.

The importance of the Ghanaian cannot be understated, especially after the Gunners failed to sign a new midfielder in the last transfer window.

They will be eager to have him back in their team as soon as possible, and a new report says he will be back this month.

Standard Sports reports that the midfielder is confident he will return to full training before the next international window.

He has been called up by the Ghanaian national team for their matches during that period, and he believes he will be ready to play.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have missed Partey in our midfield in the last few games, and the loss to United exposed us a lot.

The former Atletico Madrid man works so hard in his position to ensure we do not get hurt by opponents, and we need that industry back in the team soon.

