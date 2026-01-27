Arsenal gets a fresh fitness boost ahead of Champions League game

Arsenal have received a boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Kairat Almaty tomorrow, as Kai Havertz was spotted participating in training with the first team. The German attacker has had limited involvement since returning from a long-term injury and appeared to have suffered a minor setback during his recovery period.

The club are taking a careful approach to reintegrating Havertz into the squad, aiming to manage his workload and prevent any recurrence of injury. He spent the majority of 2025 undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and both player and club are keen to avoid a repeat scenario. Havertz is eager to contribute to Arsenal’s success this season, and his return to training represents a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Potential involvement in Champions League

According to Hayters, Havertz was seen training fully alongside his teammates, signalling that he could be available for selection in Arsenal’s final league phase match. While the Gunners have already secured qualification for the round of 16, this game presents an opportunity to rotate the squad and provide minutes to players returning from injury or those who have had limited game time.

Mikel Arteta may therefore consider starting Havertz, alongside other fringe players, to give them valuable experience and ensure match fitness ahead of the knockout stages. The careful management of his minutes is likely to continue, with an emphasis on gradually rebuilding his confidence and sharpness on the field.

Strategic approach to squad management

Arsenal’s measured approach reflects their awareness of the risks associated with rushing a player back from injury. By limiting his workload while reintegrating him into competitive fixtures, the club aim to maximise his long-term impact while reducing the possibility of setbacks.

Havertz’s return is expected to bolster Arsenal’s attacking options as the season progresses, providing Arteta with additional flexibility in both domestic and European competitions.