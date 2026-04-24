Arsenal gets a huge boost as key Newcastle man could miss game

Arsenal face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend in what promises to be another demanding contest after consecutive defeats.

Their most recent outing ended in a loss to Manchester City, and the Gunners will now be determined to return to winning ways as quickly as possible.

Mikel Arteta’s side knows the importance of collecting three points against Newcastle and will be eager to take advantage of any circumstances that may work in their favour.

One potential boost could come from Newcastle’s latest fitness concerns ahead of the match.

Gordon Injury Boost For Arsenal

According to Mirror Football, Newcastle are expected to be without Anthony Gordon this weekend after the winger suffered an injury in training.

Gordon has been one of the Magpies’ most influential attacking players, and his absence would be a significant setback for Eddie Howe’s side.

For Arsenal, removing a direct and energetic threat from Newcastle’s forward line could improve their chances of controlling key moments in the game.

The winger has also been linked with Arsenal as a possible summer target, meaning this fixture could have offered him the opportunity to impress against a club reportedly monitoring his situation.

Instead, injury appears set to deny him that chance, at least for now.

Important Match For Both Clubs

While there is no suggestion that the problem will keep Gordon sidelined for an extended period, it may be enough to rule him out of this crucial encounter.

That would be unwelcome news for Newcastle, who remain in a battle to secure European qualification by the end of the campaign.

Every point is vital at this stage of the season, and losing a key player ahead of such an important match only increases the challenge facing them.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need a strong response after recent setbacks and cannot afford another disappointing result if they are to maintain momentum in their own objectives.

Arteta will expect intensity, focus and a sharper performance from his players following the defeat to Manchester City.

Matches between Arsenal and Newcastle have often been fiercely contested in recent years, and this latest meeting is unlikely to be any different.

If Gordon is absent, Arsenal may feel they have one less danger to manage, but they will still need to perform at a high level to secure victory against a committed Newcastle side desperate for points.