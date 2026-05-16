Arsenal gets a huge boost as one key player returns to training

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So hopefully Calafiori is fit which means MLS can stay in midfield and Mosquera at RB
Other than that should be same starting team… or Ode instead of Eze?
Whats happened to Jesus? Hardly played at all. I guess if Havertz is fit he is 3rd striker and Arteta prefers Madueke Dowman and Martinelli to come on before him
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Guess he will be gone in summer and we look for a new younger forward
COYG
Jesus has come off the bench a few times, but yeah he’s one I’d expect to go in the summer.
I think we need to manage Odegaard’s fitness – need him for PSG!
Similar for Cala – if there’s any doubt at all over him then better to play MLS at left back till the final. the thought of facing PSG without Cala/Hincapie and Timber/White is pretty daunting.
Even if he isnt fit, we have hicapie