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Arsenal gets a huge boost as one key player returns to training

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori has returned to fitness and could be included in the Arsenal squad to face Burnley, providing a significant boost for the Gunners.

The left back has been one of the most important players in the Arsenal team this season and is currently regarded as the first choice in his position at the Emirates Stadium.

However, injury has been an ongoing issue for the Italian since the start of the campaign, causing him to miss several matches, including the second half of Arsenal’s recent fixture against West Ham United. He did not reappear after the interval, which raised concerns among supporters about the severity of the problem and the length of his absence.

Calafiori return boosts Arsenal defensive options

Encouragingly for Arsenal, he has now returned to training as the squad prepares for their final home match of the season against Burnley.

According to Metro Sport, Calafiori was spotted taking part in the latest training session, suggesting he is close to being available for selection once again.

His return comes at an important moment, with Arsenal entering a decisive stage of the campaign where every point could prove crucial in their pursuit of major honours.

The possibility of his involvement against Burnley will be welcomed by Mikel Arteta, who has had to manage several fitness concerns within his defensive unit throughout the season.

Arsenal focus on decisive Burnley fixture

The match against Burnley is viewed as a must win encounter for Arsenal, who are aiming to finish the season strongly at home in front of their supporters.

There is also added significance depending on results elsewhere, as Arsenal could be crowned champions if they secure victory and Manchester City fail to win their own fixture during the same weekend.

Calafiori will be eager to contribute if selected, as he looks to play his part in what could become a historic end to the season for the club, with both Premier League and Champions League ambitions still within reach.

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  1. So hopefully Calafiori is fit which means MLS can stay in midfield and Mosquera at RB

    Other than that should be same starting team… or Ode instead of Eze?

    Whats happened to Jesus? Hardly played at all. I guess if Havertz is fit he is 3rd striker and Arteta prefers Madueke Dowman and Martinelli to come on before him
    .
    Guess he will be gone in summer and we look for a new younger forward

    COYG

    Reply

    1. Jesus has come off the bench a few times, but yeah he’s one I’d expect to go in the summer.

      I think we need to manage Odegaard’s fitness – need him for PSG!

      Similar for Cala – if there’s any doubt at all over him then better to play MLS at left back till the final. the thought of facing PSG without Cala/Hincapie and Timber/White is pretty daunting.

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