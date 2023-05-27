Arsenal gets a huge boost as Reiss Nelson performs contract U-turn

Arsenal has received positive news regarding the future of Reiss Nelson, as the young attacker is now expected to commit to a new long-term contract with the club.

Nelson had a limited role in the previous season, but his performances and contributions convinced Arsenal to reconsider their initial decision to let him leave in the summer.

Initially, the club offered him a short-term deal, but Nelson declined the offer and garnered interest from AC Milan and other clubs across Europe.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the player has now had a change of heart and is prepared to sign a new long-term contract, indicating his desire to continue his career at the Emirates.

This development will be seen as a significant boost for Arsenal, as they aim to retain their key players while also attracting new talent to the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is a good squad player who can easily make an impact off the bench at the Emirates, so the right thing to do is to keep him with us for longer.

The winger could be a starter at another club, which means he can do well as an impact sub for us.

However, keeping him should not stop us from signing other important players to add to our squad and improve it further.

