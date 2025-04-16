Arsenal gets a huge boost as two stars thought to be injured travel with them

Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid this evening.

The Gunners travel to Spain holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg and will be aiming to capitalise on that result in order to secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition. However, they remain well aware of the threat posed by Real Madrid, a team renowned for their ability to stage dramatic comebacks on the European stage.

In preparation for what could be one of the most demanding fixtures of their season, the Gunners will need their strongest possible line-up on the pitch. Fortunately for manager Mikel Arteta, two key players who were previously considered injury doubts have now been deemed fit to feature.

Following Arsenal’s weekend fixture against Brentford, both Ben White and Thomas Partey were reported to be injury concerns. Their availability for the Madrid clash was uncertain, and there were fears they may not recover in time to join the squad on the trip to Spain. However, those fears appear to have been allayed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, both White and Partey trained with the team during the final session before departure and subsequently travelled with the rest of the squad. This development represents a significant boost for Arteta and his coaching staff, as both players are regarded as vital components of the team.

Ben White has been a consistent presence in Arsenal’s defensive line this season, while Thomas Partey brings invaluable experience and composure to the midfield. Their inclusion in the travelling squad will not only strengthen the starting XI but also offer greater depth and flexibility in Arteta’s tactical approach.

Their presence in Spain is expected to provide a morale lift to the rest of the team. It is anticipated that at least one of the two will be named in the starting line-up, potentially playing a key role in helping Arsenal secure qualification for the next round.

With Real Madrid determined to mount a response and overturn the deficit, having both White and Partey available could prove decisive in ensuring Arsenal complete the job and continue their Champions League journey.