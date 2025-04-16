Arsenal gets a huge boost as two stars thought to be injured travel with them

Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid this evening.
The Gunners travel to Spain holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg and will be aiming to capitalise on that result in order to secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition. However, they remain well aware of the threat posed by Real Madrid, a team renowned for their ability to stage dramatic comebacks on the European stage.
In preparation for what could be one of the most demanding fixtures of their season, the Gunners will need their strongest possible line-up on the pitch. Fortunately for manager Mikel Arteta, two key players who were previously considered injury doubts have now been deemed fit to feature.
Following Arsenal’s weekend fixture against Brentford, both Ben White and Thomas Partey were reported to be injury concerns. Their availability for the Madrid clash was uncertain, and there were fears they may not recover in time to join the squad on the trip to Spain. However, those fears appear to have been allayed.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, both White and Partey trained with the team during the final session before departure and subsequently travelled with the rest of the squad. This development represents a significant boost for Arteta and his coaching staff, as both players are regarded as vital components of the team.
Ben White has been a consistent presence in Arsenal’s defensive line this season, while Thomas Partey brings invaluable experience and composure to the midfield. Their inclusion in the travelling squad will not only strengthen the starting XI but also offer greater depth and flexibility in Arteta’s tactical approach.
Their presence in Spain is expected to provide a morale lift to the rest of the team. It is anticipated that at least one of the two will be named in the starting line-up, potentially playing a key role in helping Arsenal secure qualification for the next round.
With Real Madrid determined to mount a response and overturn the deficit, having both White and Partey available could prove decisive in ensuring Arsenal complete the job and continue their Champions League journey.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Great news
Partey and White are important players and we will need them
Arsenal most important tonight will be Thomas Partey, the battle will be won or lost in midfield.
So much will be rested on Rice and Partey, Arsenal has to play them in a very discipline pivot, Modric has seen better days and is no match to our two defensive midfielders, but the have Bellingham, Tchouameni or the impressive Camavinga that can single handedly take on any team, so we must be compact without position and make them pay, when they venture forward