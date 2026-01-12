Arsenal gets a huge boost in bid to sign Ligue 1 teenager

Olympique Marseille could be edging closer to losing Darryl Bakola, with the highly rated youngster yet to accept the club’s latest contract offer. The situation has attracted attention due to Bakola’s growing reputation and strong performances, which have already placed him on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Bakola is regarded as one of the finest young players to emerge from the club in recent years and has been linked with interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Both sides have focused heavily on recruiting young talent capable of contributing immediately while also developing into long-term first-team options. This strategy has seen them closely monitor players excelling within their current teams and academy setups.

Arsenal, in particular, view such prospects as ideal additions who can be nurtured and eventually integrated into their senior squad. Bakola’s recent form has only strengthened that perception, with his performances over the past few months drawing increased scrutiny from clubs outside France.

Marseille face growing uncertainty

Marseille had been confident that Bakola would agree to a new deal and continue his development at the club. His progress had encouraged optimism that negotiations would be straightforward, especially given his importance to their plans. However, despite their efforts, the club has been unable to secure his signature on revised terms.

This failure has introduced uncertainty over his future and raised the possibility of an exit should interest from abroad intensify. Marseille’s inability to reach an agreement has also encouraged potential suitors to monitor the situation closely.

Arsenal alert to contract rejection

In a boost for Arsenal, Metro Sport reveals that Bakola has turned down Marseille’s latest contract offer after deciding it was not good enough. This development could prompt Arsenal to consider making a formal approach as they continue to strengthen their youth-focused recruitment strategy.

The report states that Bakola is seeking more than the €60,000 a month currently on the table from Marseille. Such terms could potentially be met elsewhere, with Arsenal viewed as a club capable of offering both improved financial conditions and a clear pathway for progression.

With negotiations at a standstill, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether Marseille can retain one of their most promising talents.