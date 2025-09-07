Arsenal gets a huge fitness blow ahead of important matches

William Saliba sustained an injury during the first half of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, forcing the French defender to leave the pitch prematurely. He had been named in the France squad for the current international break and reported for duty with the national team shortly afterwards.
However, medical examinations revealed that the problem was more serious than initially expected, and Saliba was deemed unfit to feature for his country. The French medical team subsequently released him from the squad, sending him back to focus on his recovery. Arsenal now face the prospect of being without one of their key players for a significant period.
Extent of the Injury
Following a series of tests, a report in the Daily Mail states that Saliba could be sidelined for as long as four weeks. This would mean the central defender is likely to miss important fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City and Newcastle. Such an absence represents a considerable setback for Arsenal, who rely heavily on his defensive qualities and leadership at the back.
The Gunners already find themselves without Bukayo Saka, another crucial player who is currently sidelined through injury. The potential loss of Saliba for an extended spell further compounds the challenges facing the squad as they continue to compete across multiple competitions.
Covering for Saliba
Despite this setback, Arsenal are in a stronger position than in previous seasons thanks to increased squad depth. The likes of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are available to step in and provide cover in Saliba’s absence. While neither possesses the same level of experience or influence, both are capable of contributing effectively and ensuring stability within the back line.
Saliba’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, given his importance to the defensive unit and his ability to marshal the back four. However, the opportunity for other players to step up could prove valuable in building resilience and depth within the squad.
As Arsenal look ahead to a busy period of fixtures, the management of player fitness will be critical. The team will hope for a swift recovery for Saliba, but in the meantime, they must adapt and rely on the available options to maintain momentum in their campaign.
Saliba was injured in training prior to the game at Anfield, he was just not able to play a major part in that huge game.
Most of us memory are short and may have forgotten Ben White was excellent at right center back pairing with Gabriel Magahlase,
But if Ben White still not fit to take part Mosquero seems pretty able to continue in the right center back role.
With injuries right , left and center it is going to be interesting to see the yard stick use to measure the gaffer performance
After the performance Mosquera delivered at Anfield, I am not in the least bit worried about Saliba’s injury!
if indeed Saliba was injured in the warm up, I would seriously question the staff and medical team opting for
him to start the game despite the signs !!
Why aren’t you questioning the player and his ability to say No, I’m injured, so don’t play me?
The amazing thing, though, is that some blame Arteta for this!!
I still find it hard to believe certain poster’s on here. Yes the Medical Team and the player himself have to take their part of the blame. But It really makes me laugh that Arteta is not seen culpable himself.
As I’ve said in more than one post, we went into that game already without 7 players. Then Saliba gets injured in the warm up, he then informs the Medical Team and Manager of the injury but says he thinks he can still play.
This is where for me the manager needs to be stronger. Was it really worth the risk, yes we have better cover now. But for me that doesn’t mean you take unnecessary gambles on said player.
And I find it ironic that our risk averse manager, where attacking football and formations are concerned, is only to willing to risk the fitness of one of his KEY PLAYERS!.
I don’t care what anyone says, common sense should have prevailed. Absolutely no need for the risk taken. If as is being reported that Saliba is now out for 4 weeks, would anyone say the risk was worth it.🤦♂️
Derek
In retrospect, the juice did not worth the squeeze.
But this one is a little tricky to arrive at, most times than not it’s just a little knack and players run it off.
But only the players can really tell you how they really feels.
Remember football is a contact sport, if one should go by your suggestion, an entire new team could be playing each week,
Just trying to brainstorm the issue and in no way discounting your opinion
Gunsmoke,
Respect to you. And while I agree with some of what you say, with our squad being better placed now regards numbers, it just doesn’t make sense to take such a risk on what we consider to be a KEY PLAYER.
Four weeks out Gunsmoke, was it worth the gamble?. 🤦♂️
Nope 😯