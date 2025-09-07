Arsenal gets a huge fitness blow ahead of important matches

William Saliba sustained an injury during the first half of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, forcing the French defender to leave the pitch prematurely. He had been named in the France squad for the current international break and reported for duty with the national team shortly afterwards.

However, medical examinations revealed that the problem was more serious than initially expected, and Saliba was deemed unfit to feature for his country. The French medical team subsequently released him from the squad, sending him back to focus on his recovery. Arsenal now face the prospect of being without one of their key players for a significant period.

Extent of the Injury

Following a series of tests, a report in the Daily Mail states that Saliba could be sidelined for as long as four weeks. This would mean the central defender is likely to miss important fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City and Newcastle. Such an absence represents a considerable setback for Arsenal, who rely heavily on his defensive qualities and leadership at the back.

The Gunners already find themselves without Bukayo Saka, another crucial player who is currently sidelined through injury. The potential loss of Saliba for an extended spell further compounds the challenges facing the squad as they continue to compete across multiple competitions.

Covering for Saliba

Despite this setback, Arsenal are in a stronger position than in previous seasons thanks to increased squad depth. The likes of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are available to step in and provide cover in Saliba’s absence. While neither possesses the same level of experience or influence, both are capable of contributing effectively and ensuring stability within the back line.

Saliba’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, given his importance to the defensive unit and his ability to marshal the back four. However, the opportunity for other players to step up could prove valuable in building resilience and depth within the squad.

As Arsenal look ahead to a busy period of fixtures, the management of player fitness will be critical. The team will hope for a swift recovery for Saliba, but in the meantime, they must adapt and rely on the available options to maintain momentum in their campaign.

