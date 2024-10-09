Arsenal gets a huge pre-Liverpool match boost as Reds confirm major injury

Arsenal has received a significant boost ahead of their match against Liverpool at the end of this month, a game that is considered a must-win for both clubs.
The Gunners managed to beat Liverpool at home last season and drew at Anfield, finishing the season unbeaten against them, which played a crucial role in their title challenge.
They will host Liverpool on the 27th of this month, providing them with another opportunity to defeat the Reds. This match could also be pivotal in determining who sits atop the league standings.
Currently, Liverpool leads the Premier League, enjoying a strong start under manager Arne Slot. However, they have yet to face particularly tough opponents, and now they face a setback with the loss of a key player.
Mirror Football reports that Alisson Becker suffered a serious injury against Crystal Palace, which will sideline the Brazilian goalkeeper for up to a month. His absence for the game against Arsenal is a significant advantage for the Gunners, as Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.
Losing Alisson is a big blow for Liverpool, but that does not mean we should underestimate them because they still have a strong squad even without the Brazilian goalkeeper.
