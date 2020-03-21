Arsenal gets a major boost as Borussia Dortmund is prepared to release their Bundesliga target

Arsenal could land world cup winner in the summer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mario Gotze in the summer as German media outlet Bild claims that the German may become a free agent after this season.

Gotze scored Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, but his career hasn’t really taken off.

He returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2016 after struggling at Bayern Munich but he had a metabolism issue shortly after.

Since returning from the layoff, he hasn’t been the same player that helped Borussia Dortmund reach the final of the 2013 Champions League.

He, however, still remains a good ball-playing attacking midfielder and has struggled much of this season because he has been played in an unfamiliar role.

His current deal will expire at the end of this season and the same report claims that the German title challengers have no appetite to give him a new contract.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him, but the Gunners would have to beat off competition from the likes of AC Milan and Hertha Berlin to sign the attacker.

Mikel Arteta is looking to rebuild his Arsenal team ahead of next season, but the Spaniard knows that he would have to add some bargain signings after Arsenal spent so much in the last summer transfer window.