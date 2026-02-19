Arsenal gets a major transfer boost as soon-to-be-free star wants to join them

Leon Goretzka has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal at the end of this season, once his contract at Bayern Munich expires. The German midfielder opted against changing clubs during the last transfer window, and he is now set to leave on a free transfer. Several teams have expressed interest in securing his services, but Goretzka is taking care to ensure that his next club is a suitable fit for his ambitions and playing style.

Arsenal see the midfielder as a significant addition to their squad, recognising the value of the experience he has accumulated over his successful career at Bayern. Goretzka has won multiple trophies in Germany, and his leadership and knowledge of top-level football would provide a substantial boost to any dressing room. The Gunners remain attentive to his situation, aware that other clubs may also pursue his signature.

Arsenal’s Interest in Goretzka

According to Sports Bild, Goretzka has now prioritised a move to the Emirates, viewing Arsenal as a club on the rise that would offer him the chance to make an impact in the Premier League. The German midfielder is attracted by the club’s development and ambitions, believing that he could contribute meaningfully to their progress at the top of English football.

This development is viewed as highly encouraging for Arsenal, who could secure an experienced international midfielder without paying a transfer fee. The potential arrival of Goretzka would provide both depth and leadership, qualities that are particularly valuable as the club continues to compete across multiple competitions.

A Boost for the Gunners

The prospect of signing a player of Goretzka’s calibre represents a major opportunity for Arsenal. The club’s ability to attract such talent reflects its growing reputation in European football and underscores its commitment to strengthening the squad with high-quality additions. If the move materialises at the end of the season, Arsenal will gain a proven performer capable of enhancing both their midfield and overall team dynamics in the years ahead.