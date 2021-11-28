Arsenal gets a new coach for their Under23s

Reading’s Under23 coach, Mehmet Ali, will join Arsenal Under23’s coaching team from the start of next year.

The Arsenal youth team has lost Greg Lincoln and Ryan Garry, who are now part of the England youth set up.

Their departure meant Arsenal inevitably needed to find a new coach to assist Kevin Betsy.

They have now secured Ali, who is highly rated and previously coached at Tottenham, according to Arsenal Youth.

The report says he has informed his current team today that he would leave at the end of this year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has one of the best youth teams in England and the Gunners have been producing outstanding talents over the last few decades.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all graduated from the Arsenal youth system.

Their emergence and importance to the first team shows Arsenal needs the best hand to handle the talents in their youth squads.

There is a magnificent pool of youth team coaches in England. If Arsenal has chosen Ali, it means they consider him good enough to develop players for the future.

With time, we will see the quality of players who graduate from the club’s academy under the new coaching set-up.