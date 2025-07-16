Arsenal gets a positive break in bid to keep teenage star

Arsenal have been in ongoing discussions over the past few months to secure a new contract for Ethan Nwaneri. With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, the Gunners are keen to ensure the teenager remains at the Emirates.

Nwaneri is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in English football, and Arsenal have made it a priority to retain him. Last season, during a crucial period when Bukayo Saka was sidelined through injury, Nwaneri stepped into the team and delivered a series of assured performances. His composure and maturity on the pitch left many supporters questioning why he had not featured more prominently.

Nwaneri Impresses With First-Team Contributions

His impressive displays showcased his readiness for senior football and highlighted the depth of talent emerging from Arsenal’s academy. With the new season approaching, there is growing anticipation that this could be Nwaneri’s breakout year, and expectations are that he will be given more opportunities to contribute at the highest level.

However, before that can happen, it is essential for Arsenal to secure his future. Talks have been ongoing, and the club have remained optimistic that an agreement will be reached. Nwaneri, for his part, is said to be keen to stay with the club that has placed its faith in his abilities and given him the platform to progress.

Contract Talks Near Positive Conclusion

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal are now close to finalising a new contract for the teenager. The report indicates that Nwaneri has expressed his desire to remain at the club and compete for a place in the first team, rather than seek easier opportunities elsewhere. This commitment reflects his ambition and trust in the club’s development path.

Securing Nwaneri’s signature would represent a significant success for Arsenal, both in terms of retaining elite youth talent and reinforcing the pathway from academy to first team. If the deal is completed as expected, it will be a strong signal of Arsenal’s long-term vision and a testament to the youngster’s determination to succeed at the highest level.

