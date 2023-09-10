Arsenal gets a positive update on Gabriel Magalhaes injury

Arsenal has received some positive news following a potential injury scare involving Gabriel Magalhaes in his recent match for Brazil.

After the defender left the game, he was seen with ice applied to his leg, which understandably raised concerns among Arsenal supporters. However, it appears that the issue may not be significant, and he could return to action for the club in the near future.

Gabriel is a vital player for the Gunners and consistently proves himself as a reliable performer whenever he takes the field.

While Arsenal understandably wouldn’t want to see their key player injured, a medical update from a doctor offers some reassurance to ease their worries.

Dr Rajpal Brar wrote, as reported by Football London:

“Thigh issue for Arsenal CB Gabriel Magalhaes – unsure if it’s contact related or a muscle pull.”

Adding much later: “Based on what multiple people have told me, sounds contact related. Overall good news.”

The last thing we want now is to lose an important player like Gabriel because the defender is integral to how we play.

Hopefully, the assessment is accurate and he can return to training immediately after the international break.

