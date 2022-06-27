Arsenal gets a preseason boost as two key players return to fitness

Arsenal has been handed a fitness boost as they resume preseason today with two key men expected to be fit.

The Gunners have been busy making a few fresh additions to their squad in this transfer window.

The club resumes preseason today, and Mikel Arteta will hope his side prepares well for the upcoming season.

The Gunners have been without the services of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey since April.

They missed them, and it probably cost them a place in the top four after they nearly secured a return to the Champions League.

A report on The Sun claims both players are now expected to join other players on the first day of preseason.

The stars who were involved in the international matches with their countries have been given extended dates to spend on holiday, but Partey and Tierney will be involved from the start.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Both players are key men for us, and we will want to start the next campaign with them in the starting XI.

We didn’t begin the previous season well because some of our players were missing in the first few games of the term.

That affected our overall performance, and a solid start this time will be very helpful.