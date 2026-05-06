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Arsenal gets a small boost in their bid to sign Ajax star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring the progress of Mika Godts, who has been impressing at Ajax this season. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their attacking options and are hopeful of persuading the winger to make the move to North London.

Interest in the player is not limited to Arsenal, with Chelsea also in the race. In addition, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the talented wide player, highlighting the level of attention he has attracted across Europe.

Rising Talent Drawing Attention

Godts has been in outstanding form, delivering consistent performances and establishing himself as one of Ajax’s most reliable contributors. Despite challenges faced by his team in recent seasons, he has continued to stand out, demonstrating composure and quality in key moments.

His ability to influence matches has made him an appealing target for clubs seeking to invest in emerging talent. Arsenal, in particular, are believed to value his potential and see him as a player capable of adding depth and creativity to their squad.

The winger’s development suggests he will continue to attract interest, with more clubs likely to monitor his progress closely in the coming months.

Barcelona Decision Offers Arsenal Hope

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal may have received a boost in their pursuit, with Barcelona no longer actively considering a move for the player. Although they had been linked with him, the report indicates that their interest was never particularly strong.

Instead, the Spanish club are now expected to focus on alternative targets as they plan future additions to their squad. This development could improve Arsenal’s chances, although competition from other clubs remains.

With his trajectory continuing upward, Godts is likely to have a wide range of options available. Arsenal will aim to position themselves strongly, ensuring they do not miss out on another promising talent in the transfer market.

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