Arsenal gets a transfer boost as a teammate urges transfer target to leave his current team

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Thomas Partey this summer, after one of his international teammates urged him to make a move away from Atletico Madrid to test himself in another league.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a move to Arsenal (The Sun) and some other European teams this summer after his fine form for the Spaniards.

However, his current side is also looking to sign him on to a new deal (The Guardian) that would keep him with them for longer as well as raise his current release clause.

The midfielder has also attracted the attention of several top sides including Juventus and PSG.

Arsenal wants a box to box midfielder and they consider Partey to be the perfect player to fill that need (Ghana Guardian).

His international teammate, Joseph Attamah Larweh also appears to be keen to see his compatriot join Mikel Arteta at the Emirates after he revealed that he would love to see him join the Gunners.

“I will be happy if he goes to Arsenal,” Attamah, who plays for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir, told Citi Sports.

“He has done it all at Atletico and is well known as one of their best players.

“He has to move forward to a different league to prove his worth there as well.

“He needs to let people know that he is capable of succeeding in other places and not just Spain.”