Arsenal gets a transfer boost as their target is now destined to change clubs

Arsenal has been trying to get Serge Gnabry back to the club as it emerges that he might not extend his stay at Bayern Munich.

He was on the books of the Gunners earlier in his career, and he struggled to make an impact at the Emirates.

A move back to Germany turned him into a superstar, and he has now won all the club trophies he could win at the German club.

He has been in talks with them over a contract extension, but both parties cannot find an agreement, and it has now been revealed he will leave Bavaria.

Bild, as reported by The Sun, says the attacker has rejected Bayern’s latest contract offer, and the German champions will not meet his demands.

This means he is now destined to leave, and it places Arsenal in a good position to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry has unfinished business at Arsenal, and we need to get him back to the Emirates if we can.

The attacker got away the first time because of our poor judgement and his lack of patience, but we can make amends by bringing him back to the club now.

However, he might ask to be made our top earner, which could be a problem.

