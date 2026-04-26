Arsenal gets a UEFA fine for their fans action

UEFA has fined Arsenal after supporters set off fireworks during their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. While the sanction is relatively minor, it serves as a reminder of the governing body’s strict regulations regarding supporter conduct during European fixtures.

The Gunners won the away leg 1-0 thanks to a late goal and then completed the job at the Emirates, a result that secured their place in the quarter-final of the competition. Arsenal supporters had travelled with confidence, believing Mikel Arteta’s side had enough quality to overcome the German club.

UEFA Punishment for Fireworks Incident

Some fans became overly enthusiastic during the match and used fireworks in the stands. As reported by Football London, UEFA has now fined Arsenal €2,250 because fireworks and flares are prohibited during Champions League matches.

Although the amount is not substantial for a club of Arsenal’s size, the incident is still one the club will take seriously. European governing bodies closely monitor crowd behaviour, and repeated offences can sometimes lead to heavier punishments in future.

Arsenal are therefore expected to remind supporters about acceptable conduct at upcoming fixtures. The club will want to ensure there are no further disciplinary matters during the remainder of their European campaign.

Focus Turns to Atletico Madrid Clash

Mikel Arteta’s side are now in the semi-final of the competition, where they will face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final. Those matches are expected to be intense occasions both in Spain and in London, making supporter discipline especially important.

Club officials are likely to communicate clearly with travelling and home fans ahead of both ties, stressing the need to comply with UEFA regulations. Avoiding unnecessary sanctions will be part of maintaining a professional approach off the pitch.

For the players, however, attention will remain firmly on football matters. Arsenal have progressed impressively through the tournament and will now aim to continue that momentum against one of Europe’s most experienced sides.