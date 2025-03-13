Arsenal gets an early boost ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid

Arsenal has been handed an early boost as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After securing their place in the next round with a dominant win over PSV, Mikel Arteta’s side will now face Los Blancos, who advanced after a tense penalty shootout against Atletico Madrid. While Arsenal made relatively easy work of PSV, with a 9-3 aggregate score, Madrid had a much tougher challenge, overcoming Atletico Madrid under difficult circumstances.

Madrid is undoubtedly one of the toughest teams in the world, and their experience in knockout rounds of the Champions League makes them formidable opponents for any side. However, Arsenal will not be intimidated. Arteta’s men have shown a great deal of resilience and quality in recent seasons, and with the belief they have gained from their strong league performances, they will head into the tie with confidence.

Arsenal has been improving season by season under Arteta, and the Champions League run provides a major opportunity for them to prove they are ready to compete with Europe’s elite once again. To do so, they will need to perform at their absolute best, given Madrid’s strength across all areas of the pitch.

In a stroke of luck for the Gunners, they have been handed an early boost ahead of the quarterfinals. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, one of Madrid’s key players, Ferland Mendy, has picked up a physical problem that could keep him out of the clash against Arsenal. While this will certainly be seen as an advantage for Arteta’s side, it should be remembered that Madrid has immense depth in their squad. Even without Mendy, they will still be a potent threat in attack and defence.

Despite the challenge ahead, Arsenal will approach the match with hope, knowing that, in football, anything is possible. They must continue to build on their positive form and approach the match with full focus, aware that Madrid’s experience and quality mean they will have to be at their very best to have any chance of advancing to the semifinals.