Arsenal gets an early boost with in-form Leicester City star set to miss game

Arsenal has been handed a major boost ahead of their match against Leicester City at the weekend with Brendan Rodgers confirming that James Maddison will miss the game.

The England midfielder has been one of their most in-form players in recent weeks and he will be a big miss.

The Foxes are hoping to return to form after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday.

The game will see two teams with contrasting fortunes this season go head to head against each other.

Rodgers’ side is riding high in the Premier League and they look set to finish the campaign inside the top four.

Arsenal started this season with the goal of earning a top-four finish, but they will have done well if they can end this campaign inside the top six on their current form.

The absence of Maddison will be a blow to Leicester, but Arsenal can consider it a boost and he is just one of several first-teamers who are injured for the hosts, including Ayoze Perez.

“We’ve got the same squad available, so the likes of James Maddison, Ayo Perez are still not available,” Rodgers told the club’s official website on Friday afternoon. “They continue to be out, so it’s the same squad.

“We’re seeing how he [Perez] is over the next few days. He’s obviously had that strain and there’s no real timeline on it with Ayo.

“We’re just waiting to see how he feels and how he reacts. We’re hoping at some period next week he can get out there and join the squad.”

“He [Fofana] had a hamstring strain. He’s recovering really well. He’s been out on the field over these last couple of days and should rejoin the training group next week, which is great news for us.”