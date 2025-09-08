Arsenal gets an injury boost ahead of the Nottingham Forest game

Arsenal have been handed a timely injury boost ahead of their upcoming fixture against Nottingham Forest this weekend. The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the campaign in terms of player availability, with several key figures sidelined, but the return of Leandro Trossard provides a much-needed lift.

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

In their final match before the international break, Arsenal suffered a significant setback when William Saliba was forced off through injury against Liverpool. The French defender, an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s back line, is expected to miss several important games. His absence adds to the growing list of injuries that have placed strain on the squad in the opening weeks of the season.

Alongside Saliba, both Bukayo Saka and Christian Norgaard are unavailable and unlikely to feature against Nottingham Forest. Saka’s creativity and influence on the right flank, combined with Norgaard’s midfield presence, make their absence particularly challenging as Arsenal seek to maintain momentum in the Premier League.

Trossard’s Return to Fitness

Amid these concerns, there is positive news regarding Leandro Trossard. The Belgian forward has struggled with fitness issues this term and has been restricted to just 38 minutes of football for Arsenal, which came in the match against Leeds United. Despite this limited involvement, his recovery appears to be progressing well, and he is now in line to feature more prominently.

During the international break, Trossard was called up by the Belgian national team, a decision that indicated confidence in his improving condition. He was introduced from the bench in the match against Liechtenstein and then started against Kazakhstan, completing more than an hour of play. Crucially, he came through both games unscathed, suggesting he is now fit enough to contribute regularly.

According to Football London, Trossard did not suffer any setbacks while on international duty and is available for selection this weekend. His return comes at an important time for Arteta, who values the forward’s versatility and technical ability.

Trossard is regarded as one of Arsenal’s key attacking options, capable of operating across the frontline and offering both goals and creativity. With injuries continuing to affect the squad, having him available provides Arteta with greater tactical flexibility and much-needed depth.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…