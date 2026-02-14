Arsenal gets an injury boost ahead of the Wigan game

Arsenal have received a fitness boost ahead of their FA Cup fixture against Wigan, with Max Dowman returning to training. The highly rated teenager has impressed in appearances for both the first team and the youth sides this season, underlining why he is regarded as one of the club’s most exciting prospects.

Dowman has been widely tipped to enjoy a bright future at the Emirates Stadium, having shown steady development in recent months. However, an injury sustained towards the end of last year sidelined him for an extended period, preventing him from building further momentum. His absence was felt particularly within the youth setup, where he had been an influential figure.

A Promising Talent Returns

The attacker is considered a key player across Arsenal’s academy ranks and has regularly trained with the senior squad, more frequently than many of his peers. Such exposure reflects the club’s belief in his ability and long-term potential. Arsenal are committed to nurturing his development carefully, ensuring that he continues to progress and meet the high expectations placed upon him.

After several months out of action, his return to full training represents a significant step forward in his recovery. The timing could prove important, with opportunities potentially arising in cup competitions.

Boost Ahead of Wigan Clash

As reported by Arsenal Media, Dowman has rejoined full training with the first team. The club shared an image of the youngster participating in a session alongside senior players, confirming that he is now fit again.

With the FA Cup tie against Wigan approaching, there is a possibility that the Gunners could grant him minutes to aid his reintegration into competitive action. While any involvement is likely to be managed carefully, his availability strengthens Arsenal’s options.

Dowman’s return not only enhances squad depth but also encourages supporters eager to see one of the club’s finest young talents continue his upward trajectory.

