Arsenal gets an injury concern after defender trained with a knee brace

Arsenal has been handed what appears to be a minor injury concern after Ben White was spotted training with a knee brace.

The defender was a member of the team that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend as he played in the right-back spot.

Wilfried Zaha was a handful for him, and he had to be saved frequently by William Saliba.

But he remains one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted men and should still play in their next game if he is fit.

The Sun reports that he has been in full training, but in a recent picture out of the training ground, he was spotted with a knee brace.

This is not a good sight, but it doesn’t seem to be a serious problem.

The defender wouldn’t have trained if it was serious, and probably it is just for precautionary purposes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been one of our finest defenders since he joined the club, and he did well as a right-back against Palace.

Although that is not his natural role, he would probably still play there until Takehiro Tomiyasu returns to full fitness.

He just needs to stay fit for the rest of this season, and there would surely be a role for him to play.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids