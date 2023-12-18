Arsenal gets Bayern Munich boost as they chase Portuguese star

Arsenal has received a boost in the race to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder, considered one of the top players in his position in the Premier League, is being targeted by Arsenal as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey.
In the summer, Palhinha was close to a move to Bayern Munich and even travelled to Munich on deadline day as Fulham searched for a replacement. However, the move unexpectedly fell through as Fulham couldn’t find a suitable replacement.
While Bayern Munich is expected to revisit its interest in the January transfer window, a report on Football Insider suggests that the Bavarians’ current priority is to sign a centre-back. This shift in focus could lead Bayern to abandon their pursuit of Palhinha, providing Arsenal with an opportunity to secure the services of one of the strongest midfielders in the Premier League.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Palhinha is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, and it will be great if we sign him.
The Portugal star is as effective as Douglas Luiz and will probably cost us less than the Aston Villa man.
If we are serious about adding him to our squad, now is the best time to start working on the deal.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
My only concern with the Portuguese is his age, but he’s a quality player and is in the right mould of what we need
Just another rumour. One more on the list of players Arsenal are “in the race to sign”. I don’t believe a word, or have I seen any evidence.
To my understanding he’s extremely good defensively but doesn’t help much going forwards. Seems like the sort of player who might bring on to help close out games we’re winning, but I can’t see how he improves our first team… Rice is as good as it gets defensively, we could do with a player who balances defensive work with better passing ability imo. Maybe arteta is happy with our starting midfield and is looking for a player like this for depth?
In as much as Jaoa Palinliha is reportedly said to be a top rated midfielder. But if Arsenal sign him in next January transfer window, specifically for defensive holding .fielded purpose. But would the Portuguese midfielder Palinliha fits in into the shoes of Arsenal ace Dmf Thomas Partey? And be an upgrade to the top quality Ghananian midfielder, and be a very adequate replacement to gimmick if he leaves the club next Jan Trf window? Or Arsenal will sign Palinliha as a new stop gap to replace Jorginho in the team? Who could leave Arsenal in the coming Jan Trf window? But sign Palinliha pending when they will get the right new top quality holding midfielder at the right age to sign on permanent basis?
In as much as Jaoa Palinliha is reportedly said to be a top rated midfielder. But if Arsenal sign him in next January transfer window, specifically for defensive holding midfielder job purpose. But would the Portuguese midfielder Palinliha fits in into the shoes of Arsenal ace Dmf Thomas Partey? And be an upgrade to the top quality Ghananian midfielder? And be a very adequate replacement him if he leaves the club next Jan Trf window? Or Arsenal will sign Palinliha as a new stop gap to replace Jorginho in the team? Who could leave Arsenal in the coming Jan Trf window? But sign Palinliha pending when they will get the right new top quality holding midfielder at the right age to sign on permanent basis?