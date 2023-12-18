Arsenal gets Bayern Munich boost as they chase Portuguese star

Arsenal has received a boost in the race to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder, considered one of the top players in his position in the Premier League, is being targeted by Arsenal as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey.

In the summer, Palhinha was close to a move to Bayern Munich and even travelled to Munich on deadline day as Fulham searched for a replacement. However, the move unexpectedly fell through as Fulham couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

While Bayern Munich is expected to revisit its interest in the January transfer window, a report on Football Insider suggests that the Bavarians’ current priority is to sign a centre-back. This shift in focus could lead Bayern to abandon their pursuit of Palhinha, providing Arsenal with an opportunity to secure the services of one of the strongest midfielders in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palhinha is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, and it will be great if we sign him.

The Portugal star is as effective as Douglas Luiz and will probably cost us less than the Aston Villa man.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, now is the best time to start working on the deal.

