Arsenal gets big injury boost ahead of North London derby

Arsenal has been handed a timely boost in their bid to beat Tottenham in the Premier League later today.

The Gunners face league leaders Spurs having not won a Premier League game since their 1-0 win against Manchester United last month.

The Gunners have lost 5 of their opening 10 league games this season and things have to get better, so they need all the help that they can get.

They signed Thomas Partey in the summer as they looked to bolster their team and the Ghanaian has impressed in the few games that he has played for the club.

However, he has been out of action with a thigh injury which he suffered in the Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Arsenal has missed his presence and ahead of today’s game, Metro Sport reports that the midfielder might play some part in the match.

The report claims that he was spotted training with the team in their final session ahead of the match.

Partey hasn’t played so many games for Arsenal, but his performance in the win over Manchester United is the type that Arsenal will need against Tottenham.

The Gunners will hope that he can play some part for them and that his influence will get them the win that they want.