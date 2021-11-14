Arsenal gets boost as Liverpool injuries keep piling up ahead of crunch match

Arsenal will play arguably their toughest match since they returned to form when they face Liverpool after this international break.

While the Gunners were in top form before the break, Liverpool lost their first game of the season against West Ham.

The Reds had drawn their previous league game 2-2 at home to Brighton, and the loss to the Hammers confirms they are on a poor run of form.

However, the game against Liverpool will not be easy for the in-form Gunners because the Reds will be looking to get back to form with a win.

But in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of winning, Liverpool have lost two more key players to injury, according to Mirror Sports.

Roberto Firmino was injured before the international break, now Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have been sent home early by their countries after suffering injuries while on international duty.

Henderson and Mane could still make the match, but there is also a good chance that they will not recover in time to partake in the fixture.

If that happens, Liverpool would have lost some key men and Arsenal could enter the last weekend of this month inside the top four with a win against the Reds.

Liverpool has quality in-depth, but Henderson and Mane are two of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted men.

If they miss the game, it would give Arsenal’s players more confidence that they can secure all three points from the fixture.