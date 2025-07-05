Arsenal gets boost in bid to sign Portuguese defender

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Benfica defender Antonio Silva, who has emerged as one of the most highly regarded centre-backs in European football over the past few seasons. The Gunners have been tracking the Portuguese international, and the latest developments could work in their favour as they look to reinforce their defensive options.

Silva has consistently impressed both domestically and internationally, earning his place in the Portugal national team while maintaining a key role at Benfica. His performances have attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe, and Benfica have done well to retain his services despite growing interest.

Arsenal keen to strengthen defence

Arsenal are expected to target defensive reinforcements this summer, particularly after the departure of Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose contract has been terminated. The Gunners are determined to maintain squad depth and competition for places across the backline, and Silva is seen as a potential long-term asset.

The addition of another high-quality centre-back would be seen as a step towards solidifying the defensive unit, which has already featured strong partnerships involving Gabriel and William Saliba. Bringing in someone of Silva’s calibre could offer both immediate support and future stability.

Silva turns down Saudi move

According to A Bola, Silva has rejected a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian club. The report claims that both the player and Benfica were approached with a significant proposal from the Middle East, aimed at bringing the defender into the Saudi Pro League as part of ongoing efforts to attract top European talent.

However, Silva is reported to have declined the opportunity, opting instead to remain in Europe. This decision is viewed as a positive signal for clubs such as Arsenal, who are hoping to secure his signature. His desire to continue competing at the highest level within Europe suggests that he may be open to a move to one of the continent’s leading leagues.

Silva would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s defensive set-up, providing competition and enhancing the overall quality of the squad. With his rejection of a move to Saudi Arabia, the Gunners may now see a clearer path to pursuing his signature in the current transfer window.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…