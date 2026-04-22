Arsenal gets boosts as key Man City player might miss several games

Arsenal have received an indirect boost in the Premier League title race after Manchester City reportedly lost Rodri to injury again, with the midfielder potentially set to miss several matches.

The Spain international is widely viewed as the player who drives City’s rhythm and control, and he delivered another strong performance against Arsenal at the weekend. His influence in midfield has often been central to Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola.

Rodri is generally considered one of the most important figures in the City squad, and their record with him available has consistently underlined his value. When he is fit and playing, City are usually more balanced, composed and difficult to stop.

Rodri Absence Could Affect City

That importance makes any absence particularly significant during the closing weeks of a title race. According to Standard Sports, Rodri has been ruled out of Manchester City’s next league match against Burnley and will also miss their FA Cup fixture at the weekend.

If that proves accurate, City may face a demanding run of fixtures without one of their most influential players.

For Arsenal, such news may be viewed as a potential advantage, even if their primary focus remains on winning their own matches. Any setback suffered by a direct rival naturally changes the landscape of a close title race.

City with a fully available squad is capable of defeating any opponent, so losing a player of Rodri’s calibre could make their path more difficult. His absence may place greater pressure on others to maintain standards in midfield.

Arsenal Still Must Handle Own Business

Despite the possible benefit, Arsenal’s title hopes will still depend largely on their own performances rather than Manchester City’s injury list. Recent struggles are the main reason City have been able to close the gap and re-enter the race strongly.

The Gunners know they cannot rely on outside factors if they want to become champions. They must rediscover consistency and ensure they take maximum points from their remaining fixtures.

If Arsenal fail to secure the title from their current position, attention will likely focus on their own dropped points rather than the strength or weakness of their rivals. Rodri’s injury may shift momentum slightly, but the outcome remains in Arsenal’s hands.