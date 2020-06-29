Arsenal gets devastating news as they look set to lose top youngster

Arsenal has been one of the teams that give chances to their academy products and we have continued to enhance our reputation in that regard this season.

The Gunners have given chances to the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock in the first team and that would make you think that all their academy products would be confident of getting a first-team chance in the future.

But that isn’t the case with reports claiming that the Gunners are about to lose one of the most exciting talents from their academy.

The Athletic is claiming that the Gunners are on the verge of losing Folarin Balogun as the 18-year-old looks to go where he can get more first-team chances.

Balogun has been prolific for Arsenal’s youth teams and the club considers him a star of the future, however, with the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of him in the pecking order, he knows that it would be hard for him to get into the first team.

The report claims that Arsenal has been in talks with his representatives since the start of this year, but they have been unable to reach an agreement and with his current deal ending at the end of next season, the Gunners would look to cash in this summer.

Sun Sports claims that Brentford is interested in the striker.