Arsenal gets double injury boost when club football returns

Arsenal’s squad has faced several injury setbacks during the international break, with key players being forced to withdraw from representing their national teams. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard were among those who were unable to play for their countries due to fitness issues. This gave the players a much-needed break, allowing them to focus on recovery at Arsenal’s training ground.

In addition to these absentees, the Gunners also had other players who were not called up by their national teams due to injuries. However, there is some positive news on the recovery front as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori are both nearing full fitness after their respective injuries. According to Express Sports, both players are now in the final stages of their recovery and are expected to be available for selection when Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League match.

The return of Tomiyasu and Calafiori is a significant boost for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners are looking to get back on track after a somewhat inconsistent start to the season. Forest has been impressive so far this campaign, showing they are more than capable of causing problems for top teams. Their victory against Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the season serves as a reminder of their potential threat. With a fully fit squad, Arteta will be able to make the best tactical decisions to ensure his side is ready for a tough contest.

Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure all three points against Forest, they cannot allow a repeat of what happened at Bournemouth and also at Newcastle and nothing less than three points will do.

